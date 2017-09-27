A joint venture of BWX Technologies and Aptim has received a potential two-year, $140 million contract extension to continue to provide support services at nuclear propulsion plants a Bechtel subsidiary manages for the U.S. Navy.
BWSR will extend its decommissioning, demolition and infrastructure support for complex systems and components at Bechtel Marine Propulsion Corp.-managed facilities under the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, BWXT said Tuesday.
The contract includes a $14 million option that BMPC could exercise next year.
BWSR has supported the Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho and Bettis Laboratory in Pennsylvania as well as the Kesselring Site and Knolls Laboratory in New York over the past seven years.
BWXT-Aptim JV Awarded $140M to Extend Support for Bechtel-Led Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program
