Mark Testoni
Technology investment firm C5 Accelerate has teamed up with SAP National Security Services in an effort to further support an accelerator program that seeks to identify and track companies that work to address national security issues.
SAP NS2 will share its knowledge in data management, technology and advanced analytics as part of the innovation partnership with C5A’s Washington PeaceTech Accelerator as a group of eight companies prepares to enter the program in mid-September, C5A said Monday.
The eight firms were selected out of 69 companies that applied for PeaceTech Accelerator and will join the program for a period of eight weeks before they demonstrate their platforms to the investment community on Nov. 1 in Washington, D.C.
C5A collaborates with Amazon Web Services and PeaceTech Lab to run the PeaceTech Accelerator initiative that seeks to determine and address conflicts’ root cases in crisis zones.
SAP NS2 will also take part in a C5A-hosted challenge for government agencies, startups and nonprofits that use cloud-based technology platforms to advance accountability and transparency worldwide.
C5A will run the first Shield in the Cloud Innovation Challenge through December and announce the winners at a gala dinner on Feb. 27, 2018, in Washington.
Mark Testoni, president and CEO of SAP NS2, said technology works to empower citizens by facilitating information transfer and promoting accountability, transparency and security.
“It’s important to us to be champion these impactful initiatives, and we are proud to be a part of the C5A Peacetech Accelerator program,” he added.
C5 Accelerate, SAP NS2 Forge PeaceTech Accelerator Partnership; Mark Testoni Comments
Mark Testoni
Technology investment firm C5 Accelerate has teamed up with SAP National Security Services in an effort to further support an accelerator program that seeks to identify and track companies that work to address national security issues.
SAP NS2 will share its knowledge in data management, technology and advanced analytics as part of the innovation partnership with C5A’s Washington PeaceTech Accelerator as a group of eight companies prepares to enter the program in mid-September, C5A said Monday.
The eight firms were selected out of 69 companies that applied for PeaceTech Accelerator and will join the program for a period of eight weeks before they demonstrate their platforms to the investment community on Nov. 1 in Washington, D.C.
C5A collaborates with Amazon Web Services and PeaceTech Lab to run the PeaceTech Accelerator initiative that seeks to determine and address conflicts’ root cases in crisis zones.
SAP NS2 will also take part in a C5A-hosted challenge for government agencies, startups and nonprofits that use cloud-based technology platforms to advance accountability and transparency worldwide.
C5A will run the first Shield in the Cloud Innovation Challenge through December and announce the winners at a gala dinner on Feb. 27, 2018, in Washington.
Mark Testoni, president and CEO of SAP NS2, said technology works to empower citizens by facilitating information transfer and promoting accountability, transparency and security.
“It’s important to us to be champion these impactful initiatives, and we are proud to be a part of the C5A Peacetech Accelerator program,” he added.