CAE to Continue Air Force KC-135 Aircrew Training Support

CAE‘s U.S. subsidiary has received a $45.4 million contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to exercise the eight option year under a previously awarded contract for KC-135 aircrew training system support.
The Defense Department said Wednesday CAE USA will support KC-135 aircrew training systems at various Air Force facilities in California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansan, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin.
CAE USA will also aid KC-135 aircrew training efforts at Kadena Air Base in Japan and Royal Air Force Mildenhall installation in the U.K.
Work under the exercised option is scheduled to finish by July 22, 2019.
The Air Force granted CAE USA authorization in April to link KC-135 Stratotanker simulators with the service branch’s Distributed Training Center Network to aid virtual-constructive training across multiple bases.
