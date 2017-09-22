Cameron Chehreh
Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer of Dell EMC‘s federal business, told SDxCentral in an interview published Thursday the company can help offer a complete technology platform to support the business transformation phase of the U.S. Air Force‘s cloud migration project.
The Air Force awarded the team of Dell EMC, Microsoft and General Dynamics a potential five-year, $1 billion contract to transition the service branch’s information technology and communications systems to a cloud infrastructure.
Chehreh said all three companies aim to migrate 5,000 to 7,000 users per week through the Cloud Hosted Enterprise Services program, a follow-on to the Collaboration Pathfinder program in which the same industry team helped the Air Force build a cloud email platform.
He added the contract covers the provision of Microsoft’s Office 365 suite and some Azure-based tools.
Dell EMC also seeks to offer hybrid cloud offerings to the Air Force through the Azure Stack platform, according to Chehreh.
Cameron Chehreh: Dell EMC Team Aims to Offer ‘Complete’ Platform Under $1B USAF Cloud Migration Contract
