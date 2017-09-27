Carahsoft and its network of resellers will offer Syncsort‘s enterprise data management platform to federal, state and local government agencies as part of a distribution agreement between the two companies.
Syncsort said Monday its Ironstream platform is designed to work with Splunk‘s Enterprise software and help users manage data as well as comply with government regulations such as tax information security requirements under IRS publication 1075.
Don Marcotte, senior director of sales and alliances at Syncsort, said the combination of Ironstream, Splunk Enterprise and Carahsoft’s technical and government expertise seeks to help customer agencies address compliance, service delivery and security challenges.
Carahsoft aims to establish an ecosystem of Splunk partners that offer technology products and additional intelligence services to the latter’s Operational Intelligence platform.
Carahsoft to Distribute Syncsort Data Mgmt Tech to Public Sector
