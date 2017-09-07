The U.S. Army has utilized Comtech Telecommunications-developed satellite equipment to support disaster recovery operations in Texas following the landfall of Hurricane Harvey.
Comtech said Wednesday that the 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion has used the company’s AN/TSC-198 Secret Internet Protocol Router and Non-secure Internet Protocol Router Access Point equipment to provide voice, data, video teleconferencing and other services in the affected areas.
U.S. Army and Air Force units have utilized the NIPR systems to provide communications capacity for the Fifth Army support personnel that conduct rescue and recovery missions in Houston.
Fred Kornberg, president and CEO of Comtech, said that the products have worked to offer vital communications capacity for the disaster recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Comtech Satellite Equipment Support Army Disaster Recovery Missions in Texas
The U.S. Army has utilized Comtech Telecommunications-developed satellite equipment to support disaster recovery operations in Texas following the landfall of Hurricane Harvey.
Comtech said Wednesday that the 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion has used the company’s AN/TSC-198 Secret Internet Protocol Router and Non-secure Internet Protocol Router Access Point equipment to provide voice, data, video teleconferencing and other services in the affected areas.
U.S. Army and Air Force units have utilized the NIPR systems to provide communications capacity for the Fifth Army support personnel that conduct rescue and recovery missions in Houston.
Fred Kornberg, president and CEO of Comtech, said that the products have worked to offer vital communications capacity for the disaster recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.