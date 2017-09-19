CTC Obtains Patent for 3D Metal Product Manufacturing Process; Ed Sheehan Comments

Ed Sheehan
Concurrent Technologies Corp. has received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a method to produce three-dimensional products from metals in a gaseous state.
Joe Pickens, a former chief scientist of CTC, worked with the company’s adviser engineers Juan Valencia and Mike Tims to invent the “Additive Manufacturing Using Metals from the Gaseous State” concept based on the Mond process, CTC said Monday.
The process works by merging carbon monoxide with 18 different metals to create gas at an elevated temperature and depositing the metal on layers that will outline the shape of the finished material.
CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan said the patented additive manufacturing process uses basic metallurgical theory to produce a real component.
He added the new patent reflects the efforts by CTC engineers, scientists and professional partners to develop technological concepts designed to help customers address missions.
