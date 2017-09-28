Cubic‘s global defense segment has received a potential $61 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to update the U.S. Air Force‘s P5 air combat training system.
The sole-source contract includes modifications for the company to help the service branch address emerging government requirements for the P5 system and supporting infrastructure, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
P5 CTS is designed to train warfighters from U.S. military branches and coalition partners on one common platform.
The system utilizes a long-range datalink to receive and transmit the time, space, position data on aircraft platforms during an exercise as well as deliver kill notifications to aircrew through synthesized voice communications.
Cubic Awarded $61M Contract to Update Air Force P5 Combat Training System
