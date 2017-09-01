Curtiss-Wright to Supply Propulsion Plant Valves for Navy Submarines, Aircraft Carriers

Curtiss-Wright has received a $49 million contract to manufacture propulsion plant valves for the U.S. Navy‘s Ford-class aircraft carriers and Virginia-class attack submarines.
The contract with Bechtel Plant Machinery covers fiscal 2017 orders for propulsion plant valves and supports construction of both submarine and aircraft carrier classes, Curtiss-Wright said Thursday.
Work will be performed in New York and is scheduled to run through 2021.
Curtiss-Wright Chairman and CEO David Adams said the company offers products and services to the Navy as part of efforts to help the service branch address fleet readiness commitments.
