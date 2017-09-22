Decisive Analytics has received a potential four-year, $42 million task order from the U.S. Army to provide software prototyping and experimentation support.
The company said Thursday the Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command awarded the task order through the Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration Domain 2 multiple-award contract.
Decisive Analytics will maintain and support existing software products of the prototyping and experimentation branch within the Army Training and Doctrine Command’s capabilities manager for global ballistic missile defense.
The company will also investigate, develop and transition mission command prototype technology; perform mission command demonstrations; and help integrate new functions into new and existing programs.
Decisive Analytics Gets Army Task Order for Software Prototyping & Experimentation Support
