Dell EMC’s Cameron Chehreh: Navy Should Adopt Data Analytics Tech to Manage Ship Operations

Cameron Chehreh
Cameron Chehreh, chief technology officer of Dell EMC’s federal business, has told MeriTalk in an interview published Thursday that the U.S. Navy should leverage and manage large amounts of data through adoption of converged and hyperconverged architecture aboard ships to provide analytical results to commanders in real time during combat missions.
Chehreh said the use of such platforms work to support a predictive analytics strategy and could help the service branch avert any technical difficulties through early detection of potential problems.
He also discussed the potential role of data analytics in helping the Navy build up its combat and fleet readiness.
Analytics tools “can help establish control limits that are based upon each ship’s unique platform, mission, operational environment and tempo,” Chehreh added.
“They also enhance and strengthen command and control in this environment.”
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson directed the military branch in August to implement an operational pause for all its fleets worldwide after an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Singapore.
