Deltek has released a new report that takes a look at how federal agencies adopt blockchain technology and artificial intelligence platforms.
The General Services Administration has helped facilitate the implementation of blockchain technology through the Emerging Citizen Technology Program launched in October 2016, Alex Rossino, a principal research analyst at Deltek, wrote in a blog post published Thursday.
ECTP works to promote pilot initiatives to encourage agencies to use blockchain, smart contracts and other emerging technology tools.
“Deltek found that in connection with these programs there is considerable interest among agencies in utilizing blockchain-based smart contracts for a variety of purposes, including supply chain management, health care, data security, postal service functions, and digital contracting,” Rossino wrote.
He also noted that agencies should seek help from industry contractors to help advance the use of blockchain technology amid budget constraints.
The study showed that agencies have invested approximately $40 million in machine learning-related programs since 2014 and the Defense Department’s research and development budget reflects the agency’s interest in AI and machine learning technologies.
DoD programs in the proposed R&D budget contain machine learning-related components estimated to average more than $2 billion annually through fiscal 2022, according to the report.
Rossino also cited how civilian agencies adopt AI in the form of virtual assistants and autonomous platforms to facilitate cybersecurity, space exploration and customer service efforts.
Deltek Report: Agencies Show Increased Interest in Blockchain-Based Contracting, AI Platforms
