The Department of Homeland Security has licensed two Pacific Northwest National Laboratory-built cybersecurity platforms to intellectual property firm IP Group through the science and technology directorate’s Transition to Practice program.
IP Group transitioned the Digital Ants and MLSTONES platforms to Cynash, a newly created portfolio company that will work to integrate the technologies with a cyber defense method for commercialization, DHS said Wednesday.
Digital Ants works to protect critical infrastructure and enterprise information technology systems from cyber threats through the use of sensors designed to detect malware and other vulnerabilities as well as evaluate memory use, network bandwidth and other metrics.
MLSTONES is a set of protein sequencing-based algorithms designed to detect malicious codes and other threats through identification of similarities in distantly related data.
William Bryan, acting undersecretary for DHS’ science and technology, said the licensing of the two cyber systems seeks to reflect S&T’s capability to transition federally funded platforms into the commercial marketplace.
TTP has a portfolio of 40 cyber platforms and has already moved five cyber tools through the open-source pathway and 12 platforms through commercialization.
DHS Licenses 2 Cyber Tech Platforms to IP Group
