Engility has won a potential five-year, $16.5 million contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency to provide audio and video forensics laboratory services.
The Defense Department said Thursday Engility will help DIA’s National Media Exploitation Center to perform digital forensics and in-depth exploitation of multimedia files.
Work will occur in the National Capital Region through Sept. 20, 2022.
The Virginia Contracting Activity received two bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and will obligate $2.9 million at the time of award from fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
DIA Picks Engility for Digital Forensics Support Contract
