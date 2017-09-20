DISA Taps SHR Consulting Group for MilCloud IT Support Contract

SHR Consulting Group has won a potential $21.6 million contract to provide a range of information technology services for the Defense Department‘s current cloud service.
The Defense Information Systems Agency disclosed the milCloud 1.0 support contract in a FedBizOpps notice posted Tuesday.
SHR will provide programmatic, technical, engineering, development, testing and integration services necessary for the agency to manage, update and sustain DoD’s cloud portfolio.
MilCloud is a suite of commercial off-the-shelf and government-made tools designed to help DoD users develop and maintain various applications.
Work will primarily occur at DISA facilities in Maryland and Colorado.
