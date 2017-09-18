Discovery Air‘s defense services unit, Inzpire and Leonardo have teamed up to develop and deliver a live air training system in support of the U.K. ministry of defense’s Air Support to Defense Operational Training program.
Inzpire said Tuesday that the companies will merge their respective capacities, expertise and expertise in live air aggressor and air warfare training, electronic warfare and airborne systems integration to help meet the ASDOT program’s live fly tactical training requirements.
The company added that the team looks to provide operationally- and technically-relevant fleet and technical products and services for the U.K. MOD’s ASDOT training needs.
Leonardo will offer simulation, networked and integrated training capacities to help train U.K. combat pilots in support of ASDOT.
Inzpire will produce, lead and execute an aggressor plan for the ASDOT program while DA Defense will provide modern fighter and special mission aircraft for the MOD.
Discovery Air, Inzpire and Leonardo Team Up to Offer Live Air Training System for UK MOD
