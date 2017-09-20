The Energy Department‘s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has begun to accept license applications for a device that uses quantum mechanical systems to generate true random numbers.
ORNL said Thursday in a FedBizOpps notice it seeks a commercialization partner for the true random number generator as part of the lab’s Technology Innovation Program.
The quantum mechanics-based device works to make generated numbers hard to predict and has potential applications in computer security, cryptography, scientific simulation, financial analysis, electronic commerce, statistical analysis and the lottery, the lab noted.
ORNL researchers who created the generator may compete for additional TIP funds to support technology transfer activities once a license is executed.
The lab will host a TIP Day on Oct. 3 to discuss licensing opportunities, demonstrate technologies and facilitate breakout sessions with licensing associates.
Interested parties may submit license applications through Nov. 1.
DOE Lab Seeks Commercialization Partner for True Random Number Generator
