Drone USA has performed a demonstration of its Cyclops and Shadow police drone models in Connecticut, which was attended by several law enforcement agencies within the state.
The company reported Wednesday the fixed-wing Cyclops drone was deployed to capture video of a sunken yacht’s wreckage, while Shadow used a thermal camera to inspect the swimming areas along Jennings beach.
“At the request of one of the [police] departments, we are modifying our Shadow drone so it can deliver an inflatable raft to swimmers in trouble,” said Michael Bannon, CEO of Drone USA.
Drone USA is a manufacturer and provider of low-altitude drones to the U.S. government, law enforcement and firefighters.
Drone USA Exhibits UAS Tech for Law Enforcement
