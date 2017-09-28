Dtex has secured a two-year contract to help the Defense Information Systems Agency implement a behavioral analytics-based platform to automatically identify misuse of DISA credentials and insider threats.
Dtex said Wednesday it will integrate the company’s Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform within DISA’s Cyber Situation Awareness Analytics Capabilities technology on a big data platform to support endpoint monitoring.
The automated system will work to help the agency detect threats based on lateral movement, unusual credential usage and simultaneous login attempts, the company added.
The platform is designed to also integrate with Defense Enterprise Computing Ecosystems managed by DISA.
DISA awarded the contract through the Defense Department‘s Rapid Innovation Fund program for small businesses.
Dtex to Help DISA Automate Insider Threat Detection With Behavioral Analytics Tech
