Eaton has received a contract of an undisclosed value from the Energy Department to produce and test integrated hydropower turbine and generator sets.
The power management company said Wednesday the contract funds the second phase of a project DoE initially awarded in 2014 for the deployment of hydropower generation systems at existing non-powered dams and waterways.
Eaton plans to apply additive manufacturing processes through its Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence under the project.
The company is slated to complete the second phase of the program in 2018.
The project will support efforts of DoE’s water power technologies office to grow and upgrade the U.S. hydropower fleet as well as foster U.S. leadership in hydropower.
Eaton to Manufacture Hydropower Turbine, Generator Sets Under DOE Contract
