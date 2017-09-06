Enlogica, nLogic Partner Under SBA Mentor-Protege Program

Enlogica Solutions and nLogic have signed an agreement to facilitate collaboration on business development efforts under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege program.
Enlogica said Tuesday nLogic will serve as a mentor and provide contracting, technology transfer, technical and managerial support to help Enlogica expand its client base.
“We are looking forward to adopting nLogic’s business processes and aligning our market strategies to expand our customer base as we joint venture forward,” said Gabriel Mena, president of Enlogica Solutions.
Enlogica is a Huntsville, Alabama-based minority-owned, small disadvantaged business that offers cybersecurity and information technology platforms and services to federal agency and commercial clients.
Huntsville-based nLogic is an employee-owned company that provides IT, cybersecurity, systems integration and engineering, software lifecycle, simulation and modeling and logistics support to government and industry clients.
