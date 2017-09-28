The European Space Agency has selected Leonardo to study ways to manage the cybersecurity of a European navigation satellite system.
Leonardo said Wednesday it will create a benchmark architecture and establish requirements and processes for the information security management of the Galileo satellite program.
The company aims to help the ESA build a security monitoring system for Galileo that would address new mission requirements as well as new security standards and procedures.
Galileo is a global navigation and localization satellite system that started operations in December 2016 and is designed to deliver positioning service across Europe.
The European Commission manages the program and has assigned the development of the system’s infrastructure to ESA.
Leonardo previously provided attitude sensors, hydrogen atomic clocks and operational and logistics management support for Galileo.
ESA Taps Leonardo to Study Data Security Mgmt for European Navigation Satellite System
The European Space Agency has selected Leonardo to study ways to manage the cybersecurity of a European navigation satellite system.
Leonardo said Wednesday it will create a benchmark architecture and establish requirements and processes for the information security management of the Galileo satellite program.
The company aims to help the ESA build a security monitoring system for Galileo that would address new mission requirements as well as new security standards and procedures.
Galileo is a global navigation and localization satellite system that started operations in December 2016 and is designed to deliver positioning service across Europe.
The European Commission manages the program and has assigned the development of the system’s infrastructure to ESA.
Leonardo previously provided attitude sensors, hydrogen atomic clocks and operational and logistics management support for Galileo.