Flir Systems has announced that it will consolidate its business operations across the government and defense, industrial and commercial components in efforts to simplify the company’s business processes.
The company announced Wednesday the restructuring also aims to foster operating synergies and establish management priorities.
Jim Cannon, president and CEO at Flir, noted that the streamlining of operations will work to drive growth and value-creation opportunities.
Flir said the government and defense business will include the existing surveillance and detection portfolios, with Cannon named interim leader until the company appoints the unit’s permanent president.
Outdoor and tactical systems, intelligence traffic systems and others under the maritime and security segments will be part of the commercial sector under President Travis Merrill, who is currently a senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Flir.
Frank Pennisi, vice president and general manager for original equipment manufacturers and emerging markets, will head the new industrial operating unit.
The company plans to conduct a conference call on Sept. 5 to discuss the organizational changes.
Flir is a Wilsonwille, Oregon-based provider of of sensor systems.
Flir Systems to Reorganize Business Structure Into 3 Operating Units; Jim Cannon Comments
Flir Systems has announced that it will consolidate its business operations across the government and defense, industrial and commercial components in efforts to simplify the company’s business processes.
The company announced Wednesday the restructuring also aims to foster operating synergies and establish management priorities.
Jim Cannon, president and CEO at Flir, noted that the streamlining of operations will work to drive growth and value-creation opportunities.
Flir said the government and defense business will include the existing surveillance and detection portfolios, with Cannon named interim leader until the company appoints the unit’s permanent president.
Outdoor and tactical systems, intelligence traffic systems and others under the maritime and security segments will be part of the commercial sector under President Travis Merrill, who is currently a senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Flir.
Frank Pennisi, vice president and general manager for original equipment manufacturers and emerging markets, will head the new industrial operating unit.
The company plans to conduct a conference call on Sept. 5 to discuss the organizational changes.
Flir is a Wilsonwille, Oregon-based provider of of sensor systems.