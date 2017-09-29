General Electric‘s Marine Solutions subsidiary has selected RJE Global to assemble gas turbine modules and produce engine components in support of the Australian navy’s frigate program.
Marine Solutions said Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding requires RJE to produce LM2500 modules for the nine-ship SEA 5000 Future Frigate program which aims to replace legacy Australian Anzac-class frigates.
GE’s LM2500 gas turbines have the capacity to operate on two short-listed qualified ship designs which include the Fincantieri-built FREMM and Navantia‘s F100 vessels.
“Through this MOU, GE provides RJE access to manufacturing and assembly knowledge as well as other GE resources that have been used with similar local manufacturers globally to produce … LM2500 marine gas turbine modules,” said Brien Bolsinger, vice president and general manager at GE.
The LM2500 family of gas turbines support the Australian navy’s gas turbine fleet including the Hobart-class air warfare destroyer, Adelaide– and Anzac-class frigates as well as the Canberra and Adelaide landing helicopter dock ships.
GE Taps RJE Global to Produce Gas Turbine Modules for Australia’s Navy Frigate Program
General Electric‘s Marine Solutions subsidiary has selected RJE Global to assemble gas turbine modules and produce engine components in support of the Australian navy’s frigate program.
Marine Solutions said Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding requires RJE to produce LM2500 modules for the nine-ship SEA 5000 Future Frigate program which aims to replace legacy Australian Anzac-class frigates.
GE’s LM2500 gas turbines have the capacity to operate on two short-listed qualified ship designs which include the Fincantieri-built FREMM and Navantia‘s F100 vessels.
“Through this MOU, GE provides RJE access to manufacturing and assembly knowledge as well as other GE resources that have been used with similar local manufacturers globally to produce … LM2500 marine gas turbine modules,” said Brien Bolsinger, vice president and general manager at GE.
The LM2500 family of gas turbines support the Australian navy’s gas turbine fleet including the Hobart-class air warfare destroyer, Adelaide– and Anzac-class frigates as well as the Canberra and Adelaide landing helicopter dock ships.