General Dynamics Hands Navy’s Future USS Colorado Submarine

The U.S. Navy has accepted a General Dynamics-built Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine designed to provide the service branch with additional undersea capacities.
General Dynamics said Monday that USS Colorado (SSN 788) is the fifth of eight ships under the Block III Virginia-class submarine group.
The Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday that the Block III submarines are equipped with a redesigned bow and updated payload capacities including two large-diameter Virginia Payload Tubes designed to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles.
“This delivery demonstrates the skill and commitment of everyone involved in the Virginia-class submarine program,” said Jeffrey Geiger, president of General Dynamics’ Electric Boat subsidiary.
General Dynamics noted that USS Colorado represents the service branch’s dedication to cut costs and boost its capacities via a multi-year procurement strategy and the Design For Affordability program.
Electric Boat began construction work on USS Colorado in 2012 and the vessel is currently slated to be commissioned in the spring of 2018.
Annie Mabus, daughter of the 75th Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, is the submarine’s sponsor.
