Huntington Ingalls Industries and Ivis Technologies have forged an agreement to authorize the latter company to sell a compliance management software that the two firms jointly developed.
HII said Tuesday it worked with Ivis to create a governance, risk and compliance system designed to simplify compliance management and apply human behavioral analysis to help mitigate employee misconduct.
Kellye Walker, HII executive vice president and general counsel, said that the software works to focus compliance management around human behaviors and provide tools to track tasks or requirements that companies must accomplish to achieve compliance.
Ivis Technologies will provide the offering as a subscription-based software as-a-service platform.
Huntington Ingalls-Ivis Team to Offer Compliance Mgmt SaaS
