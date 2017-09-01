The House of Representatives has begun to solicit proposals from potential vendors that can provide services to support the lower chamber’s migration to a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-certified cloud platform.
The House’s office of the chief administrative officer announced plans to move from the CAO-hosted public web environment to a platform-as-a-service-based cloud system through a FedBizOpps notice posted Tuesday.
CAO’s office of acquisitions management wants potential cloud service providers to provide capacity planning for sites to be hosted; define business processes modifications; and recommend strategies for implementation based on scalability, security, performance, cost and reliability, according to the solicitation.
Interested vendors should also provide strategies for website migration and execution such as identification of system hosting standards, development of a House-approved migration plan as well as collection of data and materials needed for the platform migration.
CAO will implement the development and execution of the cloud migration strategy in six phases and these include preliminary planning and inventory; website, infrastructure and assessment; migration planning; reporting; execution; and training.
The House expects the selected vendor to complete the first four phases within three months and the remaining two phases within eight months.
Proposals for the solicitation are due Sept. 22.
House of Representatives Seeks Contractors to Support PaaS Cloud Migration Effort
The House of Representatives has begun to solicit proposals from potential vendors that can provide services to support the lower chamber’s migration to a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-certified cloud platform.
The House’s office of the chief administrative officer announced plans to move from the CAO-hosted public web environment to a platform-as-a-service-based cloud system through a FedBizOpps notice posted Tuesday.
CAO’s office of acquisitions management wants potential cloud service providers to provide capacity planning for sites to be hosted; define business processes modifications; and recommend strategies for implementation based on scalability, security, performance, cost and reliability, according to the solicitation.
Interested vendors should also provide strategies for website migration and execution such as identification of system hosting standards, development of a House-approved migration plan as well as collection of data and materials needed for the platform migration.
CAO will implement the development and execution of the cloud migration strategy in six phases and these include preliminary planning and inventory; website, infrastructure and assessment; migration planning; reporting; execution; and training.
The House expects the selected vendor to complete the first four phases within three months and the remaining two phases within eight months.
Proposals for the solicitation are due Sept. 22.