Humatics Closes Series A Financing for Commercialization of Microlocation System

Humatics has completed its Series A financing round with $18 million raised to support efforts to market the company’s machine-powered microlocation system and analytics software.
The Spatial Intelligence Platform is designed to augment human navigation, location and collaboration operations with autonomous systems, the company announced Tuesday.
Mobility-focused venture capital firm Fontinalis Partners led the funding round, with investment from Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Intact, Tectonic Ventures, Presidio Ventures, Blue Ivy Ventures, Ray Stata and Andy Youmans.
“For robots, next-generation manufacturing equipment, drones and other autonomous systems to safely and seamlessly interact with people and their environments, we need more precise and robust positioning,” said David Mindell, co-founder and CEO at Humatics.
Chris Cheever, co-founder and partner at Fontinalis, added Humatics’ technology works to advance robotics and autonomous systems for spatial intelligence and drive mobility across industries.
The Humatics Spatial Intelligence Platform employs simple radio-frequency technology to locate moving targets.
