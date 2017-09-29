Andy Green
Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ technical solutions division has secured a potential five-year, $43 million contract to provide training support for multiple U.S. Navy tactical systems.
HII said Thursday it is one of four contractors selected by the Navy to support training efforts for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems used on tactical afloat shipboard, ashore and submarine platforms.
“This award is the result of the first true collaborative effort of HII’s Integrated Mission Solutions team and our Fleet Support team,” said Andy Green, president of HII’s technical solutions division.
The company aims to help the service branch develop and implement training systems and schedule fleet training as well as design and install technical training equipment through the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
HII’s contract has a three-year base value of $25 million and will reach its full value if the Navy exercises the two one-year options.
Huntington Ingalls Lands Navy C4ISR Training Support IDIQ; Andy Green Comments
Andy Green
Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ technical solutions division has secured a potential five-year, $43 million contract to provide training support for multiple U.S. Navy tactical systems.
HII said Thursday it is one of four contractors selected by the Navy to support training efforts for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems used on tactical afloat shipboard, ashore and submarine platforms.
“This award is the result of the first true collaborative effort of HII’s Integrated Mission Solutions team and our Fleet Support team,” said Andy Green, president of HII’s technical solutions division.
The company aims to help the service branch develop and implement training systems and schedule fleet training as well as design and install technical training equipment through the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
HII’s contract has a three-year base value of $25 million and will reach its full value if the Navy exercises the two one-year options.