Huntington Ingalls Turns Over USS Portland to US Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ Ingalls Shipbuilding unit has turned over the 11th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock of the U.S. Navy.
USS Portland (LPD 29) was delivered during a ceremony wherein a DD 250 document was signed to formally transfer custody of the vessel to the service branch, HII said Monday.
The Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey performed a series of acceptance sea trials on USS Portland to evaluate the vessel’s capacities ahead of the turnover ceremony.
“For many of the shipbuilders, Supervisor of Shipbuilding representatives and members of the Navy program office, this is the 11th ship they have built and delivered together,” said Kari Wilkinson, vice president of program management at Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Wilkinson added that the vessel represents the company’s commitment to deliver capacities in support of the LPD program.
HII noted that USS Portland, which was named after the largest city in the state of Oregon, now joins the service branch’s 21st century amphibious assault force.
The company will continue to perform work on USS Fort Lauderdale which is currently under construction and the future LPD 29.
