Hydroid Demos New Unmanned Underwater Vehicle
Kongsberg Gruppen‘s Hydroid subsidiary has demonstrated the capacity of an unmanned underwater vehicle to collect signals intelligence and launch an unmanned aerial vehicle during an in-water exercise.
REMUS 600 UUV conducted a threat mission scenario at the U.S. Navy‘s Advanced Naval Technology Exercise that took place in Newport, Rhode Island last month, Hydroid said Tuesday.
The platform was equipped with L3 Technologies‘ Rio Nino SIGINT collection payload technology and Sparton‘s Hammerhead canister that contained an AeroVironment-built Blackwing UAV.
Hydroid said its UVV performed a clandestine operation to gather intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data in real time and covertly release the UAV from depth.