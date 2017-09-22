Greg Souchack
Greg Souchack, manager of service cloud solutions at IBM, has said the company’s Watson artificial intelligence platform is designed to bring an “analytical edge” to the U.S. Army’s conditioned-based maintenance efforts, Defense Systems reported Thursday.
CBM seeks to help the Army adopt “repair-when-needed” strategy to maintenance through the use of data analytics tools.
Watson works to “read and analyze pools of information to determine when or if something will malfunction or reach the end of its service life,” Souchack said.
The AI platform “can operate in near real-time and provide continuous updates,” he added.
IBM will provide the Army access to Watson and continue to deliver cloud and software development support to the service under a potential 33-month, $135 million recompete contract awarded earlier this month.
The contract comes as the service branch’s logistics support activity works to leverage AI and cloud computing platforms to advance the development of an analytics-based wireless connectivity for CBM initiatives.
IBM’s Greg Souchack: AI Tool Seeks to Bring ‘Analytical Edge’ to Army Conditioned-Based Maintenance
