A business unit of International Data Corp. has ranked companies with the highest revenues from the sale of information technology products and services to federal government customers in 2017.
IDC Government Insights said Wednesday its 2017 Federal IT Rankings are based on federal IT providers’ calendar year revenues for IT hardware, software and services instead of potential earnings reflected in multi-year contract awards.
Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Leidos secured the highest spots on the Top 50 list, which includes companies that obtain more than one third of their revenue from government clients.
IBM, Dell and Intel topped the Enterprise 25 list, which ranks vendors that serve multiple industries and earn less than one third of their revenues from government agencies.
IDC’s Federal IT Rankings provide revenue numbers based on the federal government’s IT spending for fiscal year 2016 and do not include non-IT spending that may be included in IT contracts, such as management, consulting and energy costs.
The complete lists can be found on IDC’s website.
Lockheed, Leidos, Northrop Named Top Federal IT Vendors in IDC Report
