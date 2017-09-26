Rob Davies
Some industry executives have welcomed a Defense Department memorandum that seeks to accelerate the migration of the agency’s information technology systems to the cloud, MeriTalk reported Monday.
“There’s a ton of innovation that’s available to the government and it just needs someone to take a risk,” said Rob Davies, executive vice president of operations at ViON.
“I hope it means their voices and suggestions will get that much more of a hearing,” added Davies, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017.
Patrick Shanahan, deputy defense secretary, issued the Sept. 13 memo about DoD’s plan to form a new steering group that will work to develop and oversee the implementation of a strategy to advance the implementation of commercial cloud platforms and services.
Ellen Lord, defense undersecretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, will chair the new cloud executive steering group.
Industry Commends DoD Memo on Cloud Migration Effort; ViON’s Rob Davies Comments
