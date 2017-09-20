SSL to Provide Test Environment for USAF’s Hosted Payload Security Project; Richard White Comments

Richard White
Innoflight has selected Space Systems Loral to help create a simulation environment for the U.S. Air Force to test and validate cybersecurity of hosted payloads aboard commercial satellites.
The testing platform will be built to help the service branch’s Space and Missile Systems Center demonstrate concept of operations, cyber controls and scenarios for hosting payloads, SSL said Tuesday.
SSL intends for the test environment to facilitate internet protocol connectivity between a hosted payload and a government-run payload operations facility through the use of existing networking infrastructure as part of SMC’s Secure IP Payload Accommodation Demonstration Project.
Richard White, president of SSL’s government systems business, said the company will leverage its experience in satellite payload integration to deliver a test environment that Innoflight needs in order to demonstrate its interface platform’s capability to ensure cybersecurity of hosted payloads in support of U.S. government missions.
“This work will become an integral part of SSL’s secure interface for hosted payloads, and will make the benefits of the hosted payload model more readily accessible to both government and commercial customers,” White added.
San Diego-based Innoflight is a veteran-owned small business that works to provide electronic systems designed for aerospace and defense applications.
