Matt Desch
Iridium Communications has partnered with Dutch satellite company Magnitude Space to facilitate the delivery of space-based internet of things service offerings through the development of low power global area network technology platforms.
Iridium said Thursday it will work to investigate and develop low power, high latency IoT service alternatives under a memorandum of understanding with Magnitude Space in an effort to expand and diversify its portfolio of IoT platforms.
“We envision a future where numerous diverse satellite architectures interwork to support the dramatically expanding IoT universe,” said Iridium CEO Matt Desch.
Desch, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, added Iridium will leverage its global platform and experience to facilitate interoperability among low-latency devices, high-bandwidth access points and low-power, high-latency networks under the partnership.
Magnitude Space plans to create a constellation of 18 to 24 small satellites that will work to provide LPGAN connectivity to remote areas.
Iridium intends to expand the delivery of IoT services through its Certus communications platform powered by the Iridium NEXT satellite network.
Iridium Eyes Space-Based IoT Services Expansion Through Magnitude Space Partnership; Matt Desch Comments
Matt Desch
Iridium Communications has partnered with Dutch satellite company Magnitude Space to facilitate the delivery of space-based internet of things service offerings through the development of low power global area network technology platforms.
Iridium said Thursday it will work to investigate and develop low power, high latency IoT service alternatives under a memorandum of understanding with Magnitude Space in an effort to expand and diversify its portfolio of IoT platforms.
“We envision a future where numerous diverse satellite architectures interwork to support the dramatically expanding IoT universe,” said Iridium CEO Matt Desch.
Desch, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, added Iridium will leverage its global platform and experience to facilitate interoperability among low-latency devices, high-bandwidth access points and low-power, high-latency networks under the partnership.
Magnitude Space plans to create a constellation of 18 to 24 small satellites that will work to provide LPGAN connectivity to remote areas.
Iridium intends to expand the delivery of IoT services through its Certus communications platform powered by the Iridium NEXT satellite network.