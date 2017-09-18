Iron Mountain has opened the first of four planned data centers in Northern Virginia built to help government agencies, enterprises and cloud service providers meet security and compliance requirements.
The company said Friday that the new 165,000 square-foot, 10.5-megawatt multi-tenant and cloud facility in Prince William will house operations of pre-leased customers including Dell Technologies‘ Virtustream subsidiary.
The Virginia-based data center features an Uptime Institute Tier III certified facility and meets various delivery and comprehensive compliance requirements including ISO 27001, FISMA High, PCI-DSS Level 1, HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3.
The company’s total investment in the site will reach approximately $350 million.
“Together with our existing data centers and recent acquisitions, this data center helps to further accelerate our fastest growing business segment,” said William Meaney, president and CEO of Iron Mountain.
Iron Mountain noted that the first data center will undergo two additional phases and the company looks to develop three other facilities within the campus.
Iron Mountain Opens New Data Center in Northern Virginia
