Iron Mountain has opened an information management facility in Arkansas that is built to store up to 200,000 cubic feet of records and 260,000 data tapes for enterprise customers.
The 23,000-square-foot building joins other local and regional Iron Mountain facilities that support data management, imaging and secure shredding operations, the company said Thursday.
“We chose Little Rock because of the combination of our local existing customers and the opportunity to grow our presence in Arkansas,” said Jim Dodson, senior vice president and general manager of records management at Iron Mountain.
“We look forward to serving the local and regional Little Rock business community,” he added.
Iron Mountain opened a customer engagement facility in Pennsylvania last month to support data center and data management, imaging, storage and restoration.
The company also established the first of four planned data centers in Northern Virginia in a move to help government customers and cloud service providers meet enterprise data security requirements.
Iron Mountain Unveils New Data Mgmt Facility in Arkansas
Iron Mountain has opened an information management facility in Arkansas that is built to store up to 200,000 cubic feet of records and 260,000 data tapes for enterprise customers.
The 23,000-square-foot building joins other local and regional Iron Mountain facilities that support data management, imaging and secure shredding operations, the company said Thursday.
“We chose Little Rock because of the combination of our local existing customers and the opportunity to grow our presence in Arkansas,” said Jim Dodson, senior vice president and general manager of records management at Iron Mountain.
“We look forward to serving the local and regional Little Rock business community,” he added.
Iron Mountain opened a customer engagement facility in Pennsylvania last month to support data center and data management, imaging, storage and restoration.
The company also established the first of four planned data centers in Northern Virginia in a move to help government customers and cloud service providers meet enterprise data security requirements.