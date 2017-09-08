The Internal Revenue Service has begun its search for potential sources of software-as-a-service applications designed to run on a Microsoft-built cloud platform.
A presolicitation notice posted Thursday on FedBizOpps says IRS plans to buy several SaaS cloud offerings that include PowerBI, Project Online, Office applications, SharePoint Online, Cloud Private Branch Exchange, Skype for Business, Visio, Exchange Online for emails, OneDrive for Business for file storage and sharing and public switched telephone network calling and conferencing platforms.
Interested vendors should provide SaaS apps that comply with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s high controls and supply a set of products that covers all apps that agency users currently adopt.
“The government intends to solicit and negotiate with Microsoft resellers in accordance with FAR 8.405-6(b) – Items peculiar to one manufacturer,” IRS said in the notice.
IRS will accept capability statements through Sept. 18, as the agency plans to award later this month a contract that has a one-year base period and two option years.
IRS Seeks Potential SaaS Cloud Application Sources
