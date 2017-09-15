Irving Burton Associates has received a two-year, $11 million contract for research, management and technical services to the U.S. Army‘s Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center.
Irving Burton Associates to Support Army Health IT Research Programs
Irving Burton Associates has received a two-year, $11 million contract for research, management and technical services to the U.S. Army‘s Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center.
IBA said Thursday it will deploy telehealth and mobile health managers, physicians and medics to support TATRC programs related to telehealth, medical simulation and robotics, unmanned systems, and mobile technology.
USAMRMC is located at Fort Detrick in Maryland and conducts medical research, development, procurement and logistics activities for the service branch.
Falls Church, Virginia-based IBA is a woman-owned company that offers technical and professional services to government health information technology projects.