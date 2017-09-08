A KeyW subsidiary has secured an $18 million task order to provide software engineering and sustainment, business consulting, information technology infrastructure and procurement management support for the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.
The three-year task order awarded to Sotera Defense Solutions is part of a $7 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract designated for software and systems engineering services, KeyW reported Thursday.
Sotera will specifically support the CECOM Software Engineering Center’s enterprise information systems directorate, which works to manage programs on enterprise resource planning, logistics IT, satellite communications and enterprise business applications for the Defense Department and the Army.
KeyW’s Sotera Business to Provide Software Engineering Services to Army CECOM
A KeyW subsidiary has secured an $18 million task order to provide software engineering and sustainment, business consulting, information technology infrastructure and procurement management support for the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.
The three-year task order awarded to Sotera Defense Solutions is part of a $7 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract designated for software and systems engineering services, KeyW reported Thursday.
Sotera will specifically support the CECOM Software Engineering Center’s enterprise information systems directorate, which works to manage programs on enterprise resource planning, logistics IT, satellite communications and enterprise business applications for the Defense Department and the Army.