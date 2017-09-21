L3 Delivers Passenger Screening System to Istanbul Airport

L3 Technologies has delivered its ProVision 2 passenger screening system to the Istanbul Ataturk Airport in Turkey.
The company said Wednesday the order brings the total number of deployed ProVision platforms to 2,000 systems worldwide.
ProVision works to detect metallic and non-metallic objects such as weapons, explosives, liquids, gels, plastics, powders, metals, ceramics and other materials.
The platform is designed to meet specifications of the Transportation Security Administration and European Civil Aviation Conference.
Christopher Kubasik, L3 president and chief operating officer, said L3 aims to further develop technologies that can help boost passenger screening through optimized detection and analytics.
