LA County Orders Sikorsky Aerial Firefighting Helicopters

Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary has secured a contract to assemble and deliver a pair of baseline configuration S-70i Black Hawk helicopters to the Los Angeles County fire department.
S-70i is equipped with wide chord rotor blades, an updated airframe, a digital glass cockpit, a cockpit voice and flight data recorder and an integrated vehicle health management system, Lockheed said Thursday.
Lockheed noted a special outfitter will modify the two S-70i units ordered by the LA County to incorporate a 1,000-gallon water tank, a single pilot cockpit layout, a medically-equipped interior and extended landing gear.
The latest order will increase the number of county’s Firehawk helicopters to five.
Sikorsky designed the multirole helicopter to perform aerial firefighting, emergency medical transport, search-and-rescue and logistics support missions.
