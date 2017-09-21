Leanne Caret
Leanne Caret, CEO of Boeing’s defense, space and security business, told CNBC in an interview aired Wednesday that the company is a “buyer” and is on the lookout for potential acquisitions.
“We are continuing to look at other ways to increase our top line through mergers and acquisitions and we have a continued pipeline we’re assessing,” Caret said on the channel’s “Squawk Box” program.
Her remarks came days after Northrop Grumman announced it will acquire Orbital ATK through an approximately $9.2 billion transaction.
Caret, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, also told CNBC she believes the company’s missile defense system is “doing exactly what is needed” and would help safeguard the U.S. from a potential attack should North Korea launch a missile.
She noted that the company’s anti-missile system “hit a bullet with a bullet” during a test conducted in May.
Leanne Caret: Boeing Seeks Top-Line Growth Through M&As
Leanne Caret
Leanne Caret, CEO of Boeing’s defense, space and security business, told CNBC in an interview aired Wednesday that the company is a “buyer” and is on the lookout for potential acquisitions.
“We are continuing to look at other ways to increase our top line through mergers and acquisitions and we have a continued pipeline we’re assessing,” Caret said on the channel’s “Squawk Box” program.
Her remarks came days after Northrop Grumman announced it will acquire Orbital ATK through an approximately $9.2 billion transaction.
Caret, an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, also told CNBC she believes the company’s missile defense system is “doing exactly what is needed” and would help safeguard the U.S. from a potential attack should North Korea launch a missile.
She noted that the company’s anti-missile system “hit a bullet with a bullet” during a test conducted in May.