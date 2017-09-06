The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency selected a team which includes Leidos and Ensco to support Phase II and III of a project which aims to create a backup positioning, navigation and timing capacity.
Ensco said Tuesday that Phase II and III of the DARPA Spatial, Temporal and Orientation Information in Contested Environments program will tackle the development of a detailed designed and a real-time demonstration of the Very Low Frequency positioning system.
STOIC will cover research and development efforts in three technical areas which include earth-fixed navigation, deployable optical clocks and precision time transfer and ranging.
The resulting product will look to offer PNT capacities without the need for global positioning system technologies.
Boris Nejikovsky, president of Ensco, said that the company has made an investment on the development of radio frequency-based PNT technology and the company looks forward to the alliance with Leidos for Phase II and III of the STOIC project.
Leidos-Ensco Team to Support Phase II and III of DARPA PNT Project
