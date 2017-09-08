Lieberman Software has released a new white paper which details how the company helps boost the cybersecurity of government agencies via the Department of Homeland Security‘s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program.
The company said Thursday that its Lieberman RED rapid enterprise defense technology covers five cybersecurity modules designed to help information technology organizations repair potential vulnerabilities in security configurations.
Lieberman RED also supports the implementation of identity and access management capacities as well as perform automated remediation for detected cyber breaches.
Philip Lieberman, president and CEO of Lieberman Software, said that the RED Suite of products can offer added protection for government organizations against potential adversaries.
“By reducing manual IT tasks — like changing passwords by hand — we help government IT workers focus on more strategic initiatives,” said Lieberman.
Lieberman Software Details Cyber Support for Govt Agencies
