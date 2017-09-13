Lockheed Debuts Canister-Launched Small UAS Platform

Lockheed Martin has introduced a small unmanned aircraft system the company designed with partner Wirth Research in Havant, England.
Outrider is designed to integrate with a canister launch platform and operate at a speed of up to 50 knots as well as function in small spaces, Lockheed said Tuesday.
The system measures four inches wide and weighs 3.7 pounds.
Lockheed showcased Outrider at the ongoing Defence and Security Equipment International in London.
Paul Livingston, vice president and group managing director of the integrated systems business at Lockheed’s U.K. arm, said the company plans to offer the new UAS in the international market to support customers’ ground, surface, air or sub-surface operations.
Lockheed noted Outrider operators have an option to operate the UAS remotely or autonomously and the system will work to help users obtain situational awareness through a built-in infrared camera and high-definition TV.
The system can also be configured to address military requirements using International Traffic in Arms Regulations.
