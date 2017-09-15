Lockheed Martin has opened a new facility at the company’s Pike County Operations campus in Troy, Alabama, in a move to help drive workforce development initiatives in the state.
The Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center is built to offer online education for more than 450 employees onsite and training services for local military and state agencies, Lockheed said Thursday.
The Alabama Industrial Development Training agency provided $2 million to fund construction of the 7,000-square-foot building.
Jason Crager, a site director at Lockheed, said the company has hired 50 workers to fill high technology-related positions at the Pike County facility through a partnership with AIDT.
The training center seeks to help address an increasing demand for technical jobs as well as advanced training requirements in Alabama.
Lockheed Opens Workforce Training Facility in Alabama
