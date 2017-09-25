Lockheed Satellite-Based Augmentation System Testbed Begins DFMC Signal Transmission

A Lockheed Martin satellite-based augmentation system testbed has begun to broadcast in dual frequency, multi-constellation as part of a two-year collaborative research project between the company and the government of Australia, Inside GNSS reported Friday.
The second-generation SBAS testbed is designed to help increase the efficiency, innovation, productivity and safety of various industrial and research sectors in Australia such as the transportation, agriculture, construction, medical and resource management segments.
Bob Jackson, global SBAS project lead at Lockheed, told Inside GNSS that the alliance with Geoscience Australia seeks to utilize global positioning satellites L1/L5 and Galileo E1 and E5a to broadcast via the DFMC platform.
Inmarsat and technology firm GMV also support the SBAS project.
The goal of the project is to demonstrate how the augmentation of signals from Global Navigation Satellite System constellations can help boost positioning, navigation and timing capacities.
