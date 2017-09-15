Lockheed Martin has teamed up with Blue Cedar to incorporate the latter’s mobile security tool into its Universal Communications Platform mobile application in an effort to facilitate secure communications among app users, military personnel and first responders.
The partnership seeks to enable users to download to their smartphones, table computers and other mobile devices the Lockheed-built UCP Communicator app equipped with Blue Cedar’s security controls and encryption functionalities, Blue Cedar said Wednesday.
UCP is an internet protocol-based gateway platform that works to facilitate interoperability between radio systems and other communication tools such as smartphones, landline telephones, cellular devices and commercial voice-over IP phones.
Lockheed also agreed to distribute Blue Cedar mobile security technology platform to defense, first responders and aerospace clients through the partnership.
Jim Quinn, business development manager at Lockheed, said the partnership with Blue Cedar seeks to provide Lockheed clients communications capabilities designed to support mission and interoperability requirements.
Lockheed to Integrate Blue Cedar Security Platform With Comms Mobile App
